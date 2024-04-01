Reliance Brands opens Superdry store in Bengaluru

The new Superdry store is located at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: British apparel brand Superdry has launched its latest store in Bengaluru, located at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, a company official said on social media on Sunday.

“I am super-thrilled to share the launch of our latest Superdry store at Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru. This store is definitely one of the best in our portfolio, dedicated to providing premium consumer experience,” Rakesh Ranjan, vice president of Superdry India said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The store offers outerwear, t-shirts and shirts for men and women, alongside categories like swimwear, shoes, fragrance and accessories.

Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK (RBUK), has been Superdry’s exclusive franchise partner in India since 2012. The brand has expanded rapidly to over 200 points of sale across more than 50 cities, as per a previous release.

E-commerce also continues to drive growth for the brand, boosting its reach beyond 2,300 Indian cities.

Recently, RBL signed a definitive agreement to enter a joint venture with Superdry PLC, which will acquire Superdry’s intellectual property assets for India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh territories. Reliance will continue to oversee brand operations in the three countries.

RBL is the premium retail arm of RRVL, which operates over 18,000 stores across India offering 50 different luxury fashion brands with a presence in 7,000 towns and a total shopping area of more than 65 million sq. ft.