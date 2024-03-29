Register Now
Honasa Consumer enters into high performer cosmetics

PTI
By PTI
PTI
PTI

The company is looking to capture untapped potential of the fast growing colour cosmetics industry in the BPC space

New Delhi: Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns new-age FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Thursday announced entry into the colour cosmetics space with a new brand ‘Staze’.

The company is looking to capture untapped potential of the fast growing colour cosmetics industry in the BPC space, said a statement.

Honasa Consumer Chairman and CEO Varun Alagh said, “With the colour cosmetics segment boasting a remarkable CAGR of 12 per cent and a substantial size of Rs 15,000 crore, it became evident that there was a gap in the market.

“These factors paved the way for Staze, which represents a strategic move for Honasa’s unique house of brand strategy to enter the colour cosmetics market.”

