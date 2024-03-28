Register Now
Smartsters opens shop-in-shop store at Crossword in Pune

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Currently, the company plans to open over 10 shop-in-shop locations pan India 

Bengaluru: Kids’ furniture brand Smartsters has launched its latest shop-in-shop (SIS) at Crossword store located in Pune, Tribeca High Street, the company said in a press release on Thursday. 

Currently, the company plans to open over 10 SIS  locations pan India across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Goa, Pune, Ahmedabad and Noida. 

“We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to our new shop-in-shop outlet in Pune. The support and enthusiasm from the community reaffirm our commitment to providing innovative, safe, and stylish furniture solutions for children,” said Ashni Biyani, founder of Smartsters. 

The online-first brand offers a range of products including study tables, bunk beds, storage options, mattresses and bed linen.

“We are very glad with the positive response the new shop-in-shop is receiving. The new Smartsters outlet is a dedicated space for all parents looking to create fun and creative environments for their kids,” said Bikram Mittra, design head of Smartsters.

Mumbai-based book retail chain Crossword Bookstores was established in 1992. Its first outlet opened in October 1992 at Kemps Corner, Mumbai. In 2005, the company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the department store chain Shopper’s Stop Ltd. In 2021 Shoppers Stop sold it to Agarwal Business House (ABH).

