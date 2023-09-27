Kids’ furniture brand Smartsters launches store-in-store at Crossword Bookstore

The new outlet is located inside the flagship store of Crossword at Kemps Corner

Mumbai: Kids’ furniture brand Smartsters has launched its first brick-and-mortar store-in-store in Mumbai, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. The store is located inside the flagship store of Crossword at Kemps Corner.

“Smartsters is designed thoughtfully where children’s dreams come to life in the form of beautiful and imaginative furniture. We are excited to provide families with a unique shopping experience that combines literature and comfort,” Bikram Mittra, head of design, Smartsters said.

Smartsters is an online-first furniture and decor brand for kids that offers a wide range of products including study tables, bunk beds, storage options, mattresses and bed linen.

Mumbai-based book retail chain Crossword Bookstores was established in 1992. Its first outlet opened in October 1992 at Kemps Corner, Mumbai. In 2005, the company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the department store chain Shopper’s Stop Ltd. In 2021 Shopper’s Stop sold it to Agarwal Business House (ABH).