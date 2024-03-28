Giva reaches 100 store milestone

The 100th outlet of Giva is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Yelahanka

Bengaluru: Fine jewellery brand Giva has reached the 100-store milestone with the launch of its latest outlet in Bengaluru at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Yelahanka, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The store was inaugurated in the presence of Bollywood actress Mouni Roy.

“From the humble beginnings of opening our first flagship store in Bengaluru till now, we have grown steadily in a span of five years,” said Ishendra Agarwal, founder of Giva.

“It gives us immense pride to celebrate the milestone of launching Giva’s 100th store back in Bengaluru, where it all began. We are also delighted to announce that Giva opened its first international store in Sri Lanka successfully,” added Agarwal.

The store offers a range of jewellery such as bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings for all ages and occasions.

Giva was established in the year 2019 by Ishendra Agarwal, Nikita Prasad and Sachin Shetty. This year also sees Giva expanding its portfolio into Gold & Lab-Grown Diamonds (LGDs) category.