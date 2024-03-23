Register Now
SSBeauty unveils largest beauty store in India

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Located on the first floor of Quest Mall, Kolkata, the massive outlet is spread across 9,000 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru:  Department store chain Shoppers Stop’s beauty retail arm SSBeauty has launched the largest beauty store in India, the company said in a press release on Friday. Located on the first floor of Quest Mall, Kolkata, the massive outlet is spread across 9,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“I am super excited to announce the grand opening of the largest beauty store in the country! SSBeauty at Quest Mall is a testament to our commitment to providing a cutting-edge shopping experience for the modern beauty enthusiast,” said Biju Kassim, chief executive officer – beauty at Shoppers Stop.

The store offers products in the makeup, skincare, fragrances and men’s grooming range and features a dedicated treatment room offering facials and treatments as well as a nail bar, offering nail care and styling options.

It houses a lineup of global like Dior, Nars, Armani Beauty, Kilian, Laura Mercier, Givenchy, Clarins, Lancôme, Kiehl’s, Shiseido, Jo Malone, and Tom Ford, alongside Indian brands like Forest Essentials, Kay Beauty, Colorbar, and Kama Ayurveda. 

SS Beauty has opened its first standalone beauty store in Malad, Mumbai in February 2022. Today it operates 14 stores across the country. 

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 by property developer K Raheja Corp with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai. Spread across 106 department stores in 56 cities, the company also operates seven premium home concept stores under the name Home Stop, 88 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced and SSBeauty, 23 airport doors and 18 Intune stores occupying an area of 4.1 million sq. ft.

