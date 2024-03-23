E-commerce brands use only 20% of the best performing emojis: Report

In some regions, up to 30% of the most used emojis are underperformers

Bengaluru: E-commerce brands incorporate only 20% of the best-performing emojis in their messages regardless of region, according to a report by engagement platform CleverTap. In some regions, up to 30% of the most used emojis are underperformers.

For its Art of Emoji Report, CleverTap analyzed 10 billion data points across 40 million push notifications sent by e-commerce platforms globally, to understand customer preferences, the impact of emojis, and how marketers are using them. According to the Emojipedia Annual Report 2023, there was a remarkable 77% YoY surge in emoji usage.

“Emojis are a potent tool at the disposal of any marketer that, when used well, can instantly make a message feel alive. But, just like personal communications, using it anywhere and everywhere would disorient the recipient,” said Jacob Joseph, vice president – data science at CleverTap.

“Marketers must experiment with various emojis, see what works best for their target audience, but use it only when it’s contextually relevant. Else it may lose its potency. Remember, you want to keep things fresh, relatable and most importantly, culturally sensitive when it comes to deploying such a persuasive tool within your marketing toolbox,” he added.

Emojis have immense value, with 60% of global push notifications containing them. The report found that notifications containing emojis drive a staggering 12% higher click-through rate compared to those without. Therefore, brands see them as a persuasive and accessible tool to build more meaningful connections with their customers.

“Eventually, emojis will be dynamically adjustable based on the sentiment and context of the conversation, thus enhancing the emotional depth of communication. Alongside, more ubiquitous integrations of emojis with AR/VR (such as Apple Animojis) will allow customers to express themselves more vividly within immersive environments. It could redefine the way customers interact with products and services, enhancing their overall shopping experiences,” added Jacob speaking about the future of emojis.