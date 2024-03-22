Register Now
UK-based personal care brand Nature Spell enters India

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The brand is launching an initial lineup of 22 SKUs in the hair, skin and body care range

Bengaluru: UK-based hair and skincare brand Nature Spell has made its debut in the Indian market, the company said in a press release on Friday. The brand is launching an initial lineup of 22 stock keeping units (SKUs) in the hair, skin and body care range in India.

“We noticed a gap in the market for products that were not just effective but also sustainable, clean, and most importantly, transparent. This realisation led us to the concept of blending the richness of earth’s natural goodness with the efficacy of modern high-performance based active ingredients and as a result, build effective products suitable for all hair and skin types,” said Sunny Gandhi, co-founder of Nature Spell.

Nature Spell’s product range is available at its Shopify store naturespell.in and on e-commerce platforms including Nykaa, Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart. Additionally, plans are underway to introduce its products in offline retail stores in the near future.

The brand will expand its offerings, with plans to introduce an additional 80 SKUs in the coming months.

Nature Spell is a family-run business founded in 2009, inspired by siblings Simran and Siddhi.

