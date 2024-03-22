Starbucks opens 2nd store in Gandhinagar

The new Starbucks store is located at Swagat Holiday Mall, Sargasan, Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has launched its second store in Gandhinagar, located at Swagat Holiday Mall, Sargasan, a company official wrote on social media on Friday.

This marks the opening of the 22nd Starbucks outlet within the state of Gujarat.

“Thrilled to announce the launch of our new store, Swagat Holiday Mall, Gandhinagar! Our second store in Gandhinagar and our 22nd in the Gujarat region,” Prathamesh Akre, assistant manager -projects at Starbucks India said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The first Starbucks store in the city is located at Pramukh Orbit, Gandhinagar, having opened its doors three months ago.

Recently, the coffee retailer has reached the 400-store milestone in India with a new store in Coimbatore located at The Lakshmi Mills.

Starbucks-branded coffee chain in India is operated by a 50:50 joint-venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

In 2023, Starbucks marked its entry into 15 new cities across India by launching 71 new stores.

The beverage giant announced its intention to double its workforce, reaching around 8,600 partners from the current 4,300. This expansion plan involves venturing into tier 2 and 3 cities in India, as well as extending services to drive-thrus, airports, and 24-hour store formats to cater to customers’ diverse needs.

The company is currently aiming to operate 1,000 stores in India by 2028 or one new store opening every three days. Read more about it here.