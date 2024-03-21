Mumbai Indians unveil expanded merchandise lineup for Tata IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians elevate fan experience with an eclectic mix of merchandise partners across entertainment, apparel, gaming accessories amongst others

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise cricket team owned by Reliance Industries, have expanded their merchandise offerings in a bid to tap the team’s large fan following in the upcoming edition of Tata IPL 2024, beginning on Friday, March 22.

‘MI Shop’, the brand’s e-commerce destination, will showcase 14 brands (merchandise partners) spanning various categories like entertainment, footwear and apparel, travel accessories, gaming chairs, and sustainable apparel, to name a few.

In 2024, unique collaborations include innovative hemp brands like Eccentric and cutting-edge gaming accessory providers like Cybeart, among others, which have additionally enhanced the offering for fans. The full spectrum of licensees now encompasses a wide range of categories, including replica apparel from PlayR, Suditi (Apparel), Fancode (Apparel), Ecentric (Apparel), Celio (Apparel), Skechers (Apparel), EUME (Backpacks and Travel accessories), Cybeart (Gaming chairs), Parksons (Playing Cards), CrunchBox (Popcorn), Chupps (Footwear Sliders), Boldfit (Training Gear), and Dudeme (JIT Apparel), further enriching the selection available to fans.

“Our merchandising offerings on MI Shop help us foster a closer bond between the fans and the team. This year, we have a diverse range of partnerships that will appeal to fans across age groups,” said a spokesperson from the MI franchise.

“From a market standpoint, our track record proves that we have aligned ourselves with our licensees’ goals,” the spokesperson added further.

The approach of focusing on fostering custom-designed partnerships with each brand not only provides the brand with invaluable exposure and association power but also creates multiple touchpoints for fans to engage with the team and merchandise.