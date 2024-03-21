Brazilian Houseware brand Tramontina enters India

The company will introduce its cookware range in India, followed by a houseware solution range, including tableware, cutlery and furniture in the coming years

Bengaluru: Brazilian houseware brand Tramontina has made its debut in the Indian market following its establishing its business in the North American, Latin American and European markets, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The brand will introduce its cookware range in India, followed by a houseware solution range, including tableware, cutlery and furniture in the coming years. It also plans to establish a partnership to build a manufacturing unit in India.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with Tramontina as the brand steps into the vibrant Indian market. Tramontina is poised to cater to this growing demand by offering Indian consumers durable products that prioritise health and safety while delivering a 100% worry-free cooking experience,” said Aruni Mishra, chief executive officer of Tramontina India.

Currently, the company is present in over 120 countries and offers over 22,000 product offerings, including cookware, furniture and appliances.

“As we step into the dynamic Indian market, we are excited to bring Tramontina’s legacy of craftsmanship and innovation to the discerning Indian consumers. Our diverse product offerings cater to every household need, blending functionality with elegance, and we are confident that they will be well-received here,” said Marcelo Borges, chief executive officer of Tramontina US.

Tramontina was established in 1911 by Valentin Tramontina, in the small town of Carlos Barbosa in South America.