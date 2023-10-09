Google News
Italian furniture brand Minotti opens flagship store in Mumbai

Minotti store, Mumbai
Located at Kitab Mahal building in Mumbai’s Fort area, the store is spread across 3,700 sq. ft.

Mumbai: Minotti, the Italian furniture brand consolidates its presence in India by announcing the opening of a new flagship store in Mumbai in collaboration with local partner Design Italiano, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

Located at Kitab Mahal building in Mumbai’s Fort area, the store is spread across 3,700 sq. ft. It is the brand’s third mono-brand store in the country after Hyderabad (Madhapur) and Ahmedabad (Bodakdev).

The store presents two private areas for the development of interior design projects and a large meeting room on the first level, accessible from the concrete staircase and made independent from the rest of the layout by a full-height clear glass window.

The Mumbai store also hosts two lounge areas with the Oliver table, accompanied by the Lars and Sendai seats by Inoda+Sveje, and the Torii Bold family of seats by Nendo. The outdoor area features elements such as the Florida seating system by Rodolfo Dordoni and the Bellagio Outdoor table by Gordon Guillaumier, in dialogue with the Lido Cord Outdoor seats designed by GamFratesi.

Established in 1948 by Alberto Minotti, the brand offers a wide selection of indoor and outdoor furniture.

