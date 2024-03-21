Apparel Group’s fashion brand R&B opens 2nd store in Kochi

Located at LuLu Mall, Edappally, it is the 19th R&B store across the country

Bengaluru: Fashion brand Rare and Basics (R&B), owned by retail conglomerate Apparel Group, has launched its second store in Kochi, an industry official wrote on social media on Tuesday. Located at LuLu Mall, Edappally, it is the 19th R&B store across the country.

“Happy to announce that R&B store opened in Lulu mall, Kochi last week,” said Pradosh Neelakandan, manager – retail design and delivery at Lulu Group International in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

Kochi’s first R&B outlet is situated at Centre Square Mall, Rajaji Junction, which was launched in August 2023.

R&B stores provide a range of Western wear for men, women, and children.

In India, the brand is currently present in cities such as Kozhikode, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysore.

Apparel Group launched R&B in October 2012 and opened its first retail store at Muscat Grand Mall in Oman. It currently operates over 70 stores across seven countries including India, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, the company said in a previous press release.

UAE-based Apparel Group operates over 2025 retail stores and markets more than 80 brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000 multicultural staff. The brands include Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Victoria’s Secret.

The company has carved its presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.