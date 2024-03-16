Biyani Daughter’s Foodstories opens 1st store at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

The new Foodstories outlet also has an all-dining cafe that can seat 20-30 people

New Delhi: In a major comeback to the food industry, Kishore Biyani’s daughters Avni Biyani Jhunjhunwala and Ashni Biyani’s new food and gourmet venture Foodstories, which also includes a cafe, has opened its first outlet at the ground floor of the Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj in Delhi.

IndiaRetailing was among the first to report about the comeback on Friday.

The new venture funded by the family office of a prominent investor has an area between 8,000 sq. ft and 10,000 sq. ft. that also includes an all-dining cafe that can seat between 20 to 30 people.

IndiaRetailing reached out to Kishore Biyani and Avni Biyani Jhunjunwala during the inauguration of the store on Friday for comments on the future expansion plans and proposed new stores, but they declined to comment on the same. However, sources have revealed that a new Foodstories outlet will be operational in Delhi soon.

Speaking at the launch during a panel discussion, Avni Biyani Jhunjunwala (one of the founders of the new venture) said that the new concept will be an omnichannel platform with proposed e-commerce operations starting later this month.

The whole idea of the journey is to offer seamless commerce to the customers where they can understand more about the product and use cases, she added.

The new store houses several sections like seasonal fruits from the farm, beauty and wellness products, tea time treats, snack treats, breakfast club, high tea products, hydration station, alternate milk, beverage bar, the bake break, pulses with punch, a minute for millets, Italian story, pasta story, cheese corner, chocolate corner, gifting corner products, seafood, meat and so on from over 100 new age brands.

Before the fall of Future Group a few years ago, triggered by the company’s high levels of debt, Ashni Biyani ran the FoodHall gourmet chain – a venture that was also shut among various other Future Group businesses including Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar, Central among dozens of other chains.