Gap reaches 30 store milestone in India

The Reliance Retail-operated brand has opened its 29th store in Pune and its 30th store in Mumbai

Bengaluru: Californian clothing and accessories retail chain Gap Inc. has reached the 30-store milestone in India with its latest outlets in Mumbai and Pune, a company official wrote on social media.

The Reliance Retail-operated brand has opened its 29th store in Pune, located at The Ark Highstreet, Mohammadwadi and its 30th store in Mumbai, situated at R-City Mall, Ghatkopar West. This marks the fifth addition to Gap’s store presence in Pune and the third in Mumbai.

“Hello Pune and Mumbai, Gap comes again to Pune and Mumbai,” Mukesh Sinha, channel head at Gap said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new stores.

The new stores offer a tech-enabled shopping experience including smart trial rooms, express check-out and an omni experience.

The apparel retailer opened its first full-fledged store in India at Infiniti Mall, Mumbai in February 2023, following the establishment of more than 50 Gap shop-in-shops in 2022.

Gap Inc. was founded in 1969 by Donald Fisher and Doris F Fisher. It merchandises apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children through its retail stores, franchised stores, and e-commerce portals.

The company operates four primary divisions: Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta.

Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands including Reliance Trends, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, Yousta, Fashion Factory, and Centro. The company also has a portfolio of over 50 international brands such as Armani, Burberry, Diesel, Gas, Marks & Spencer, Superdry, Brooks Brothers and Steve Madden.