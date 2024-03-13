Winston India records 5x revenue within 12 months

It has also seen a substantial increase in its customer base, from around 20,000 to 100,000 customers

Bengaluru: Lifestyle brand Winston India has witnessed a five times increase in revenue and a five times increase in both profit and sales after its appearance on Sony TV’s business reality television series Shark Tank India, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The experience on Shark Tank and the subsequent growth have been nothing short of phenomenal. We are immensely grateful for the mentorship provided by Vineeta and Anupam, their guidance helped us strategise, plan, and network,” said Himanshu Adhlaka, co-founder of Winston India.

“They not only helped us with better industry insights but also suggested where we should invest, and where we should not. This has been instrumental in guiding us on the right path,” added Adhlaka.

Following its appearance on Shark Tank, the brand expanded its platform presence to Vanity Wagon, Tata 1Mg, Jio Mart, Tira Beauty, Net Mets, Ajio, BlinkIt, and Cred.

It has also seen a substantial increase in its customer base, soaring from about 20,000 to 100,000 customers.

“Congratulations team Winston on 1 year since Shark Tank. It was amazing to collaborate with Winston India and bring the brand from Rs 5 crore to Rs 15 crore and I am sure Rs 100 crore is not far away,” said Vineeta Singh, co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics.