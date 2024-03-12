Register Now
Levi’s opens 50th store in Eastern India

Levi's store, Kolkata; Source: LinkedIn
The new Levi’s stand-alone store is located in Kolkata at Camac Street

Bengaluru: American denim brand Levi’s has launched its 50th exclusive brand outlet (EBO) in the Eastern region of the country, a company official wrote on social media on Sunday. The new stand-alone store is located in Kolkata at Camac Street.

“As we embark on this exciting journey, I am thrilled to announce the grand opening of Levi’s 50th store in the East region, located at Camac Street, Kolkata,” said Abhik Sarkar, assistant manager – business development at Levi Strauss & Co. in a LinkedIn post.

The store offers a range of clothing, accessories, and footwear, featuring classic Levi’s denim collection tailored for both men and women.

“Camac Street store signifies more than just a physical space; it symbolizes the enduring bond between Levi’s and its customers, rooted in authenticity and innovation. Our dedication to delivering exceptional experiences remains unwavering, and we are excited to continue serving the diverse and dynamic community in Kolkata,” added Sarkar.

The San Francisco-based retailer started its operation in India by forming a wholly owned subsidiary under the name Levi’s Strauss India Ltd. in 1994.

A year ago, the brand unveiled its largest store in Asia within India, spanning 7,521 sq. ft. of retail space and situated on Brigade Road in Bengaluru.

Today, Levi’s operates over 400 store locations in India, according to the SaaS platform Agenty.

Founded in 1853, Levi Strauss and Co. is a clothing company known for its Levi’s brand of denim jeans. Its brand portfolio includes Levi’s, Dockers, Signature, Denizen and Beyond Yoga. Currently, its products are available in more than 110 countries and over 45,000 retail locations.

In 2023, the company reported a net revenue of $6.2 billion, as per its official website.

