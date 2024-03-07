Jubilant’s Hong’s Kitchen opens its 25th outlet in Omaxe Chowk

This would be Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd’s second outlet at Omaxe Chowk

New Delhi: Indo-Chinese QSR chain, operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. (JFL) in India, has opened a new restaurant in Delhi at the newly constructed Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

This will be the 25th store from the company, the release added.

“As we open our store in Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk, we are excited to introduce our unique blend of Indian and Chinese flavours in a location as iconic as Chandni Chowk which many consider the heart of the city, a buzzing and diverse community of food enthusiasts in this historic area. We aim to provide our consumers with affordable and great-tasting Chinese food customized for the Indian palette,” said Avinash Kant Kumar, President, of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.

In celebration of its 25th store opening at Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Hong’s Kitchen presents a menu that blends traditional favourites with innovative fusion dishes.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that JFL, which is also a master franchisor of Domino’s, Popeyes and Dunkin’ is expanding its reach and is expected to reach around 3,000 outlets in the medium term.

JFL has plans to expand the presence of Popeyes to NCR and other prominent cities of North India. The brand, launched by JFL in January 2022, is currently present in 10 cities in south India, and Delhi is the eleventh city. For the current fiscal year, the company plans to invest around Rs 750 crore in expansion and opening of new stores.

JFL is one of India’s largest food service companies and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995, the Company holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

In India, it has a network of 1,928 Domino’s stores across 407 cities. The Company also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan and Dunkin’ restaurants in India. The Company currently operates 32 Popeyes restaurants in 10 cities and 25 Dunkin’ restaurants across eight cities. ‘Hong’s Kitchen’ is the first owned restaurant brand of the Company operating in the Chinese cuisine segment which now has 25 restaurants across four cities.