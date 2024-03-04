Popeyes opens two new stores in Delhi, Faridabad

This will be Delhi and Haryana’s second store making the total count 35 pan-India

New Delhi: US-based fried chicken restaurant chain Popeyes, operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL) in India, has opened two new restaurants in the Delhi-NCR region, a social media post by a company official said.

“What a weekend to start with !! Popeyes new store launch in Delhi NCR today at Pacific Mall, Jasola and Mall of Faridabad,” said Kartik Shandilya, Lead Business Development at Popeyes – North India in a LinkedIn post.

The two new restaurants are located at Pacific Mall Jasola, NH-19, beside Jasola Apollo Metro Station, Jasola, New Delhi and the Mall of Faridabad, NIT Bus Stand, K L Mehta Road, 01, New Industrial Township, Faridabad.

The Jasola Mall store will be the second Popeyes store in New Delhi and with the Mall of Faridabad outlet, it will be the second Popeyes store in Haryana state after the US brand already has one store in Gurugram.

So far JFL has opened 35 Popeyes stores pan India since making its India debut last year. Recently it opened its first restaurant in Delhi at Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk.

In December last year, IndiaRetailing reported that Popeyes plans to add about two dozen stores in India in the next three months or so to take the total number of restaurants in the country to about 50 by the end of the current fiscal year.

JFL expects its fried chicken brand Popeyes to cross Rs 1,000 crore in sales in the next 3-4 years, its CEO and MD Sameer Khetarpal said last week in an interaction with the media.

JFL, which is also a master franchisor of Domino’s, is expanding its reach and is expected to have around 3,000 outlets in the medium term.

The company is going to “rapidly expand across” its QSR brands, with a key focus on Domino’s as India is a “very rapidly expanding market” with more discretionary income, and urbanisation led by its growing economy.

JFL has plans to expand the presence of Popeyes to NCR and other prominent cities of North India. The brand, launched by JFL in January 2022, is currently present in 10 cities in south India, and Delhi is the eleventh city.

For the current fiscal year, the company has plans to invest similarly around Rs 750 crore on expansion and opening of new stores.

(With inputs from PTI)