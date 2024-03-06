Register Now
House of Chikankari partners with Unicommerce

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Mother Daughter Duo Founders of the brand
House of Chikankari has deployed Unicommerce’s multi-channel order management and warehouse management system

New Delhi: Delhi-based fashion brand House of Chikankari has partnered with Unicommerce, a Gurugram-based SaaS platform to strengthen e-commerce operations and enhance the post-purchase experience for its customers, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

The brand has deployed Unicommerce’s multi-channel order management and warehouse management system to provide faster and more accurate deliveries, the release added.

House of Chikankari operates through its brand website and also lists its offerings across marketplaces.

Aakriti Rawal, CEO of House of Chikankari said, “We are continuously expanding our footprint across the country and our focus is to make the best use of technology to reach our audience. Today, technology is indispensable and we want to offer the best possible merchandise as well as a great shopping experience to our customers.”

Established in 2020, House of Chikankari was founded by the mother-daughter duo Poonam Raval and Aakriti Rawal. In the year 2023, the brand was featured in the second season of Shark Tank India received offers from four out of five sharks and secured a deal from Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAT and Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.

