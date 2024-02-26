Unicommerce hosts eKumbh to empower local businesses across the NCR

The event witnessed the interest of over 400 delegates and the participation of over 200 businesses from across the region

New Delhi: Gurugram-based e-commerce enabler SaaS platform Unicommerce successfully concluded the 6th edition of its business-centric event, e-Kumbh, in New Delhi last Saturday, February 24th, a release by the company said on Monday.

This event served as a knowledge-sharing platform tailored for e-commerce enthusiasts, including regional brands, retailers, and technology enablers. The event drew the participation of over 400 businesses, spanning online sellers, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, and traditional retail enterprises from across the state’s business landscape.

With a focus on equipping businesses with the right knowledge of e-commerce technology solutions, Unicommerce organizes eKumbh across different parts of the country. The previous editions of the event took place in Mumbai, Bangalore, Ludhiana, Jaipur and Surat.

During this intensive one-day event, influential figures from the e-commerce and retail-tech sectors shared invaluable insights on crucial topics such as seamless & error-free backend operations to uplift post-purchase experience, leveraging technology to boost sales, along with discussions on building a sustainable D2C brand etc.

Speaking on the success of e-Kumbh Delhi, Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce, said, “Amidst the vibrant business landscape of Delhi, renowned for its entrepreneurial spirit, the need for cutting-edge e-commerce technology has surged to unprecedented levels. Within this ever-evolving environment, events such as eKumbh are instrumental in promoting collaboration, exchanging knowledge, and driving innovation, especially for our sellers and the growing Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) community.”

Unicommerce is an e-commerce enablement SaaS platform. Its comprehensive product suite allows businesses to effectively manage the entire post-purchase e-commerce operations. The company has a consistently growing client base, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), and revenue growth. As of the quarter ending September 2023, Unicommerce has achieved a 750 million+ Annual Transaction run-rate, serving over 3500 customers, managing 8000+ warehouses, and processing orders from 1900+ stores through its platform.