The Body Shop Partners with Indian actress Diana Penty

Through this partnership, The Body Shop seeks to broaden its consumer demographic and penetrate untapped markets across India

Bengaluru: British-born beauty brand The Body Shop has collaborated with Indian actress Diana Penty to endorse its British Rose body care line within the Indian market, the company said in a press release on Friday.

“We are delighted to announce Diana Penty’s collaboration with The Body Shop for our exciting digital film showcasing the iconic British Rose range with 100% vegan product formulations,” said Harmeet Singh, vice president – product, marketing and digital at The Body Shop India.

Through this partnership, The Body Shop seeks to broaden its consumer demographic and penetrate untapped markets across India, thereby enhancing the sales of its British Rose bath and body collection, which encompasses products such as shower gel, body butter, body yoghurt, and perfume.

“The initiative aims to convey that love encompasses many experiences nurturing a sense of ease within oneself. With its versatile selection, our goal is to broaden our customer base, nurturing loyalty among existing patrons and reaching out to new audiences,” added Singh.

“I am thrilled to be part of The Body Shop’s latest campaign, with British Rose, a nature-inspired floral touch. I’m glad to support a brand that prioritises both environmental responsibility and personal well-being,” said Penty.

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, the beauty retailer currently operates around 2,500 retail locations in more than 80 countries.

The Body Shop has been operational in India since 2006 under the management of Quest Retail Pvt Ltd, a Delhi-based cosmetic manufacturing company. At present, it has over 200 stores spread across 75 cities in the country.

Recently, Quest Retail said to media that the Indian operations of cosmetics firm The Body Shop will not be impacted by the restructuring in the UK. Read more about it here.

