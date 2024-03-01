Lenskart opens 2nd store in Jeddah, 6th in Saudi Arabia

The new outlet is situated at Yasmeen Mall, Al-Manar, Jeddah

Bengaluru: Eyewear retail chain Lenskart has launched its second store in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, closely following the Gurugram-based company’s debut store in the city, a month ago.

The new outlet is situated at Yasmeen Mall, Al-Manar, a company official wrote on social media on Thursday.

“Lenskart is pleased to announce the opening of our second store in Jeddah at Yasmeen Mall, marking our sixth store in Saudi Arabia,” said Mahmoud Elfeky, associate vice president – retail at Lenskart in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the store.

“This expansion underscores our dedication to serving our Saudi customers by offering premium in-house eyewear crafted with state-of-the-art German technology and elegant Italian design. Yet more to come, stay tuned,” added Elfeky.

Lenskart ventured into the Middle East market in 2021 with its first store opening in Dubai, UAE. At that juncture, the company pledged an investment of approximately $50 million for expanding its presence in the UAE market, as stated in a company blog.

Continuing its expansion spree in the Middle East market, the retailer opened six new stores in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a span of two months, with four in Riyadh and two in Jeddah.

Founded in the year 2010 by Peyush Bansal along with co-founders Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi, Lenskart has over 1,500 stores across over 175 cities in India as per the company’s official LinkedIn page.

As of today, the omnichannel brand boasts over 6,000 styles of eyewear, serving more than 40 million customers with 50 million app downloads. The company aims to cater to one billion eyes globally by 2025.