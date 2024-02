Reliance Retail’s Yousta opens store in Surat

The new store is located at Reliance Mall, Udhana, Surat, Gujarat

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail’s youth fashion retail format Yousta has launched a new store in Surat, located at Reliance Mall, Udhana, a company official wrote on social media on Wednesday.

“Hey Surat…New age fashion destination in your city. Yousta store now open at Reliance Mall, Udhana, Surat,” said Ramyaraj Rath, assistant vice president – head of inventory, Reliance Retail, in a LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of the new store.

Yousta stores feature contemporary tech-enabled layouts and offer high-fashion at affordable prices targeted at young consumers. All products are priced below Rs. 999, with a majority priced below Rs. 499.

The brand also provides new looks in its ‘Starring Now’ collection every week, where the latest fashion is offered as a complete outfit with matching accessories.

Reliance Retail announced the launch of its youth-focused fashion brand Yousta in August 2023 with the opening of its first store in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall.

In addition to its brick-and-mortar stores, the Yousta range is available online through Ajio and JioMart.

IndiaRetailing reported in July 2023 that Reliance plans to roll out 200-250 stores of the value retail format in the coming years to compete directly with Tata Group’s Zudio chain.

Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands including Reliance Trends, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, Yousta, Fashion Factory, and Centro. The company also has a portfolio of over 50 international brands such as Armani, Burberry, Diesel, Gas, Marks & Spencer, Superdry, Brooks Brothers and Steve Madden.

Currently, Reliance Retail operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,650 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.