Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Consumer Durables & ITLatest News

Asus opens news Pegasus outlet in Mall of India, Noida

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
27
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

This marks the brand’s first Pegasus outlet in Noida, bringing the total count of Pegasus stores in Delhi to seven

New Delhi: Consumer electronics major Asus has opened its new Pegasus outlet in Noida, a company release said on Wednesday.

The store is located at Shop no E-19, Mall of India Sector -18 Noida 201301. It is spread across 400 sq. ft. and is set to offer a range of electronics and computer hardware, including the ASUS flagship products such as Vivobooks, Zenbooks, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, gaming desktops, all-in-one desktops, and accessories. This marks the brand’s first Pegasus store in Noida, bringing the total count of Pegasus stores in Delhi to seven. Additionally, it increases the brand’s outlet tally in Delhi NCR to 31.

“The launch of our new Pegasus store in the growing city of Noida marks a significant milestone in our endeavour to offer consumers across India an unparalleled experience of our offerings. We are committed to cultivating and offering our customers a hands-on experience while forging valuable connections with them,” said Arnold Su, Vice President- Gaming and Consumer Segment ASUS India.

ASUS is a technology leader that provides devices, components and solutions and has a team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts.

According to the company’s official website, it has a presence in over 1,000 locations. As of March 2023, the company had around 1200 premium kiosks in tier III and tier IV cities. Moreover, the brand has over 6,000 dealer shops in India that sell Asus laptops. Apart from these, its products are available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and exclusive brand stores, Asus and ROG, multi-brand retail outlets like – Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and authorized dealers.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessPTI -

Nutraceutical industry growing beyond expectations: FSSAI chief

The focus on nutritional and food security has intensified due to rise in demand and supply, he saidNew Delhi:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In