Asus opens news Pegasus outlet in Mall of India, Noida

This marks the brand’s first Pegasus outlet in Noida, bringing the total count of Pegasus stores in Delhi to seven

New Delhi: Consumer electronics major Asus has opened its new Pegasus outlet in Noida, a company release said on Wednesday.

The store is located at Shop no E-19, Mall of India Sector -18 Noida 201301. It is spread across 400 sq. ft. and is set to offer a range of electronics and computer hardware, including the ASUS flagship products such as Vivobooks, Zenbooks, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, gaming desktops, all-in-one desktops, and accessories. This marks the brand’s first Pegasus store in Noida, bringing the total count of Pegasus stores in Delhi to seven. Additionally, it increases the brand’s outlet tally in Delhi NCR to 31.

“The launch of our new Pegasus store in the growing city of Noida marks a significant milestone in our endeavour to offer consumers across India an unparalleled experience of our offerings. We are committed to cultivating and offering our customers a hands-on experience while forging valuable connections with them,” said Arnold Su, Vice President- Gaming and Consumer Segment ASUS India.

ASUS is a technology leader that provides devices, components and solutions and has a team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts.

According to the company’s official website, it has a presence in over 1,000 locations. As of March 2023, the company had around 1200 premium kiosks in tier III and tier IV cities. Moreover, the brand has over 6,000 dealer shops in India that sell Asus laptops. Apart from these, its products are available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and exclusive brand stores, Asus and ROG, multi-brand retail outlets like – Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and authorized dealers.