U.S. Polo Assn. onboards Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, India as global brand ambassador

Bengaluru: American fashion brand U.S. Polo Assn., has announced Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh (Pacho) of Jaipur, as its new global brand ambassador, the company said in a press release on Monday.

“U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to welcome Pacho to our outstanding roster of global brand ambassadors. U.S. Polo Assn. is a brand that spans 190 countries, including more than 400 brand stores in India alone, and Pacho is a perfect representative of a global polo player that encompasses what our sport-inspired brand is all about – global, vibrant, authentic, and exciting,” said J. Michael Prince, president of USPA Global.

Singh will be outfitted in U.S. Polo Assn. apparel and performance gear both on and off the field, share his polo-related and other daily activities on social media, participate in sporting and fashion events on behalf of the brand as well as engage in media requests for interviews and campaigns.

“It’s an honor to be selected as global brand ambassador for the U.S. Polo Assn., a brand that is so popular and respected in my home country of India and so authentic to the sport of polo. I look forward to representing the brand with great enthusiasm at sporting and fashion events and on social media for fans and consumers around the world,” said Maharaja.

Singh is a member of the royal family of Jaipur and is the current Maharaja of Jaipur. A professional polo player, he has played for and captained the Indian National Team and has participated in tournaments across Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Spain, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States.

“The combination of having His Highness as our ambassador, alongside our new, iconic Legends Campaign, our exciting India website, as well as our revamped stores – it’s an incredible time for U.S. Polo Assn. consumers to be immersed in our unique brand story in India and around the world,” said Shailesh Chaturvedi, managing director of Arvind Fashions Ltd.

U.S. Polo Assn. will also launch a capsule collection of polo shirts, white sports pants, oxfords and sport-inspired accessories inspired by Singh.

“We are excited to welcome HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh’s sportsmanship, elegance, and style to U.S. Polo Assn. as we embark on this exciting partnership with him as our brand ambassador. As U.S. Polo Assn.’s brand ambassador, his influence will elevate our brand’s presence on the Indian as well as the global stage,” said Amitabh Suri, chief executive officer of U.S. Polo Assn. India.

The brand entered India in early 2007 and is licensed in the country by Arvind Fashions Ltd. Currently, its retail footprint in India includes more than 400 brand stores and over 2000 shop-in-shops across 200 cities in India. It plans to launch 100 more stores in the coming years.

It also has an exclusive brand-specific website USPoloAssn.in to further enhance digital offerings for customers.

Apart from U.S. Polo Assn., Arvind Fashions has introduced international brands such as Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Flying Machine and Sephora in India.

Founded in 1890, U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), a non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States. The company operates over 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores across more than 190 countries and has global retail sales of more than $2.5 billion.