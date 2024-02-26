Snapdeal onboards multiple brands, expands product portfolio

Snapdeal has onboarded over 1,200 brands on the platform in the last three months

New Delhi: Gurugram-based e-commerce platform Snapdeal has expanded its lifestyle product portfolio by onboarding multiple brands, a release by the company said on Monday.

The AceVector Ltd. value fashion marketplace has onboarded over 1,200 brands on the platform in the last three months.

Snapdeal’s new fashion lineup features brands, including Jockey, Rosaline by Zivame, Varanga, House of Ramraj Cotton, John Players, Clovia, Red Tape, Janasya, Aurelia, Nauti Natti and the newly introduced Ketch, and more. These brands offer a range of apparel starting from Rs 249 to Rs 999, ensuring accessibility without compromising on style or quality.

In the footwear category, Snapdeal now offers brands like Carlton London, Sparx, Campus, and Action, with prices starting at Rs 599. Additionally, Snapdeal’s accessory lineup boasts a diverse range from renowned brands like Baggit, Daniel Klein, and others, adding the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

Himanshu Chakrawarti, CEO of Snapdeal, commented, “As Snapdeal enters a phase of substantial growth, this reflects our progressive stance in evolving into a holistic fashion destination for consumers who prioritise quality living at affordable prices. We plan to consistently add new brands to the portfolio and provide a lifestyle that is both stylish and values-driven.”

At present, 86% of Snapdeal’s orders originate from outside metro cities, with over 72% of buyers hailing from smaller cities and towns. Around 95% of the products on Snapdeal are priced below Rs. 1000. Launched in 2010, the company is estimated to be valued at $4 billion and is expected to see growth at 26% CAGR and reach $40 billion by 2030, as per its LinkedIn profile.