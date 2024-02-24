How Rosemoore redefined Indian home fragrance segment

The brand has witnessed year-on-year revenue growth of 35.5% and its customers have grown by 47.2% year on year

Bengaluru: In just a few years since its inception, Rosemoore has become a brand name to reckon with. Today, in the home fragrance and aroma category in India, it is one of the biggest brands with over 200 SKUs (stock-keeping units) and a retail presence in more than 29 states.

Story of growth

Ridhima Kansal started Rosemoore as a home aroma and fragrance brand in 2014. “I had worked with a few big retail companies following my MBA. After the job stint, I wished to start something of my own,” shares Kansal. Starting the brand, she continues, looked like a plausible idea because the home fragrance segment in India was still evolving back then. “There was limited awareness in the market and home aroma was perceived to be a luxury. Mostly, buyers would purchase products from high-end retail shops or duty-free stores”, explains Kansal.

As there was an inherent demand for home fragrance products, Kansal knew that there was a long and enriching road ahead for Rosemoore. “At that time, households were mostly using room fresheners and sprays but we believed that if given a chance, they would surely be willing to switch to better products. Indian consumers were evolving and modern retail was spreading its wings not just in metros but also in tier 2 and 3 towns,” conveys Kansal.

Rosemoore went on to become one of the pioneers in the Indian home aroma market. The brand introduced a range of products including reed diffusers, electronic diffusers, candles, potpourris, scent sacks and scented tea lights. Most of its fragrance ingredients were sourced from the UK and other European markets, which further gave the brand an edge in the market.

Innovation at the core

Kansal is optimistic about the future of the home aroma market. According to her, the market is presently sized at $200 million and by 2027 it will reach a size of $500 million. Moreover, digital commerce comprises around 30-35% of the total sales in the category. And Rosemoore has disrupted the category in several ways.

“We have effectively positioned Rosemoore as an indispensable lifestyle brand rather than a luxury. The used ingredients are of top quality and sourced from the UK and Europe. We have recruited internationally-acclaimed aroma experts for creating our products,” reveals Kansal. These apart, the brand has an omnichannel distribution network comprising D2C, self-operated retail stores, tie-ups with horizontal e-commerce (including Amazon and Flipkart), and tie-ups with other retail chains (including Nilkamal Furniture, Crossword and Shoppers Stop). “Our products have been crafted with great design sense, which makes them a great add-on for the interiors of homes, offices, retail stores and other spaces.

Moreover, we have successfully positioned the products as gifting options for occasions such as weddings, Diwali, housewarmings and Valentine’s Day,” conveys Kansal. Being customer ready To stay on top of the game, Rosemoore uses a multitude of channels and platforms to connect, apprise, communicate and interact with customers throughout their customer lifecycle. The brand leverages multiple channels and platforms such as outdoor, web, digital, social, print, PR, physical stores, and much more.

Further, the brand ensures the right synergy between the offline and online mediums it uses. “We give special attention to webrooming and showrooming. In the former, buyers search for our products on the web and buy in-store. In the latter, buyers do window shopping to know more about our products and then finally buy it over the web,” explains Kansal.

At Rosemoore, a robust supply chain has been built to ensure smooth functioning and mitigate any potential risk. For this, the brand has chosen credible last-mile logistics service providers, agents and other partners. Rosemoore’s team has also put in place software that integrates all major functions such as marketing, sales, operations and sourcing into one single system. This unified system enables the real-time flow of information and data and keeps everyone on the same page. In terms of technology, the brand is investing heavily in building analytics solutions. “We are developing predictive models to deep dive into our existing and potential customers’ psychology and accordingly suggest and push products to them,” shares Kansal.

Brownie Points

Home aromas and accessories follow a certain pattern, which the team at Rosemoore tries to decode with the help of analytics-based frameworks.

