Fashion retail house Brand Studio Lifestyle forays into the Middle East

This marks the first step in BSL’s global expansion plan and its portfolio will now be available for consumers across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based fashion brand house Brand Studio Lifestyle (BSL) has expanded into the Middle East e-commerce market, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

“We are excited to announce our foray into the e-commerce market in the Middle East countries,” said Shyam Prasad, chief executive officer of Brand Studio Lifestyle.

“Our expansion into the flourishing GCC e-commerce market is in line with our objective of providing a diverse range of fashion choices to our global clientele. Our vision to deliver on-trend fashion through a robust fashion supply chain ecosystem is still the driving force behind our global expansion,” he added.

This marks the first step in BSL’s global expansion plan, and its portfolio will now be available for consumers across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman. It is expanding its reach to the Middle East by partnering with e-commerce platforms Styli, Noon, Namshi, and Centerpoint based in the UAE.

“We are excited to partner with Brand Studio Lifestyle to bring its fashion forward and Gen Z centric portfolio of brands to consumers in the Middle East. We look forward to growing this partnership over the long term and continue to offer consumers the best in global fast fashion,” said Nirmal Jain, chief executive officer of Styli (Landmark Group).

Brand Studio Lifestyle started its operations in 2015 and over the last eight years, the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%. The company’s portfolio of fashion brands includes Highlander, Tokyo Talkies, Vishudh, Ketch and Locomotive.

The company further plans to expand its presence in South and Southeast Asia and European markets, the release added.