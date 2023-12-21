Bath & Body Works opens 4th store in Gujarat

Located at VR Mall, Surat, the new store is the 39th brick-and-mortar outlet of Bath & Body Works in India

Bengaluru: American personal care and fragrance brand Bath & Body Works has launched its fourth store in Gujarat, wrote the retail giant Apparel Group India on social media. Located at VR Mall, Surat, the new store is the 39th brick-and-mortar outlet of Bath & Body Works in India.

“We are happy to announce the opening of Bath & Body Works at VR Mall, Surat. This marks our 4th store in Gujarat and 39th in India,” said Apparel Group India in a LinkedIn post while sharing the pictures of the store.

The brand’s other three stores are in Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

Bath & Body Works entered the Indian market by partnering with Apparel Group India in 2018. The company also retails its products in India through beauty and fashion e-commerce marketplaces like Nykaa, Myntra, and Amazon.

Recently, Apparel Group has partnered with department store chain Shoppers Stop to expand the presence of Bath & Body Works into the Indian market. Read more about it here.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE. Apart from Bath & Body Works, Apparel Group markets more than 80 brands including global brands in India including Aldo, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret.

Headquartered in Ohio, Bath & Body Works was established in 1990 as a retail store chain that sells soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles. The brand retails through over 1,800 company-operated locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations, as indicated on the company’s website.