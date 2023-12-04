Apparel Group’s Bath & Body Works partners with Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop will be home to the Bath & Body Works first shop-in-shop at the City Centre Mall, Salt Lake, Kolkata

Bengaluru: Global fashion and lifestyle conglomerate Apparel Group has partnered with department store chain Shoppers Stop to expand the presence of the Group’s fragrance brand Bath & Body Works into the Indian market, the companies said in a press release on Monday.

Shoppers Stop will be home to the first Bath & Body Works shop-in-shop retail concept at the City Centre Mall in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

“We are excited about the prospect of this alliance, which will enable us to introduce our brand Bath & Body Works’ products to a wider audience across India. We firmly believe that this collaboration will not only benefit both companies but also play a significant role in driving the growth of the Indian beauty market,” said Abhishek Bajpai, chief executive officer of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd.

Bath & Body Works entered the Indian market by partnering with Apparel Group India in 2018.

“With the introduction of Bath & Body Works in our stores exclusively, we are set to enhance our beauty offering significantly. This launch in the city of Kolkata, with its beauty conscious community and rich cultural heritage perfectly aligns with our mission of delivering premium products from a renowned brand like Bath & Body Works to the beauty enthusiasts in the region,” said Biju Kassim, chief executive officer – beauty at Shoppers Stop.

Headquartered in Ohio, Bath & Body Works was established in 1990 as a retail store chain that sells soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles. The brand retails through over 1,800 company-operated locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations, as indicated on the company’s website.

In India, the brand retails its products through over 40 exclusive brand outlets and beauty and fashion e-commerce marketplaces like Nykaa, Myntra, and Amazon.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 and currently has more than 102 department stores in 52 cities, 7 premium home concept stores under the name Home Stop, 89 speciality beauty stores, 22 airport doors and 5 Intune stores occupying a total area of 3.9 million sq. ft.