 E-commerce enabler Unicommerce inducts industry leaders to its board

New Delhi: Gurugram-based e-commerce enablement software as a service (SaaS) platform Unicommerce has appointed five industry leaders to its board, a release by the company stated on Wednesday.

The newly inducted members to the company are Manoj Kohli, Ullas Kamath and Sairee Chahal as independent directors and Kunal Bahl & Rohit Bansal as non-executive directors, the release added.

Kohli has held key leadership positions at SoftBank Corp. IN India, SB Energy Projects Private Limited, and Bharti Enterprises Ltd.

Kamath is an industry veteran, and as the former Joint Managing Director of Jyothy Labs Ltd, he played a pivotal role in transforming into a multi-brand fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) corporate entity.

Chahal, an entrepreneur, is the founder and chief executive officer of SHEROES, an online platform and ecosystem for women with over 20 million women. She is also the founder of Mahila Money – a Neobank for women, and co-founder of Fleximoms.

Non-Executive directors, Bahl and Bansal are the co-founders of AceVector and Titan Capital.

“Welcoming Sairee Chahal, Manoj Kohli, Ullas Kamath, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, to the Unicommerce board is a momentous occasion for us. The depth and diversity of their expertise aligns seamlessly with our vision of anticipating and serving our customers’ evolving technology needs in India and other countries,” said Kapil Makhija, managing director & chief executive officer, Unicommerce.

With the addition of these accomplished individuals, the board now boasts a powerful combination of entrepreneurial spirit, industry expertise, and global vision.

All the directors bring a wealth of experience building and guiding well-known and enduring businesses in India. The expansion of Unicommerce’s board is poised to augment its leadership reach, institutionalize its governance structure and steer the company into the next phase of growth.