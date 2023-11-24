E-commerce enabler, Unicommerce processed over 70 million order items during festive season

10 sellers successfully processed over a million order items, while more than 100 sellers processed over 1 lakh order items through the Unicommerce platform during the festive season

New Delhi: E-commerce enablement platform, Unicommerce has reported a 43% rise in order volumes on its platform during the festive months compared to Diwali festive season last year, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The company said over 3,000 online sellers processed over 70 million order items through the Unicommerce platform during this year’s festive month.

As per the press release the company has taken the months between 7th October – 5th November as the peak festive sales season this year as compared to last year’s festive season that the New Delhi software-and-services company (SAAS) said peaked between 22nd September – 21st October.

“Technology plays an increasingly pivotal role in the success of online businesses, and we are delighted to have played a part in empowering so many sellers during this festive season,” said Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce.

“We remain committed to providing exceptional experiences and supporting sellers in their e-commerce journey because just as real estate is vital to the offline world, technology is the backbone of digital commerce,” added Makhija.

With its presence in India, the Middle East and South East Asia, Unicommerce help D2C brands and retailers to process transactions across various sales channels, including marketplaces, brand websites, and B2B orders.

The company serves brands across diverse segments, encompassing Beauty and Personal Care, Fashion and Accessories, Home Decor, Health and nutrition, FMCG, Electronic Peripherals, Homeware, Kitchenware, and more. It caters to different brands like Myntra, Boat, Mamaeart, Lenskart, Sugar Cosmetics, Pharmeasy and so on.

It also provides Omnichannel solutions, allowing brands to handle their online orders through physical stores.