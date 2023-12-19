Prozo launches new warehouse in Kanchipuram

The large warehouse with 5 metric tonne storage is going to significantly boost Prozo’s warehousing capacities in the Chennai region

New Delhi: Supply chain company Prozo has operationalised a 99,771 sq. ft. warehouse at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, a release by the company announced on Tuesday.

The warehouse is located in Sriperumbudur Taluk, near Chennai within a 5 km radius of NH48.

Chennai is one of India’s most important trade hubs, and the ports in and around the region receive shipments from around the world. Further, the industrial region also produces a diversity of goods ranging from electronics, and computer hardware to handicrafts and fabrics, etc. With rising e-commerce logistics needs in the area, there is also a high demand for enterprise-grade warehousing and integrated logistics support.

“The Chennai region is one of India’s most important trade centres. Our strategically located warehouse will facilitate easy storage and transportation of goods from and to the rest of India due to the excellent logistics connectivity in the area,” said Dr. Ashvini Jakhar, Founder, and CEO Prozo.

The Gurugram-based company oversees supply chains for over 100 enterprises, including leading e-commerce players. The latest addition is the 4th facility for one of the enterprises. Prozo’s extensive fulfilment network has over 34 centres across 12 Indian locations, covering 1.7 million sq. ft. This facility is fully compliant with fire NOC and VDF flooring and has a load-bearing capacity of 5 metric tons.

Prozo’s services include fulfilment centres, D2C freight, Part truckload freight, full truckload freight, in-house built tech stack (OMS, WMS, TMS, planning & analytics tool, control tower), and retail as a service. The company operates in more than 10 categories. It serves several large enterprises such as Reliance JioMart, Urban Ladder, Hyundai, Tata Consumer Services, McGraw Hill, Hisense, Marico, TMRW (an Aditya Birla Unit), HIL, and more.