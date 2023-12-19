Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsSupply Chain

Prozo launches new warehouse in Kanchipuram

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
72
0
Image Credit: Prozo
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The large warehouse with 5 metric tonne storage is going to significantly boost Prozo’s warehousing capacities in the Chennai region

New Delhi: Supply chain company Prozo has operationalised a 99,771 sq. ft. warehouse at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, a release by the company announced on Tuesday.

The warehouse is located in Sriperumbudur Taluk, near Chennai within a 5 km radius of NH48.

Chennai is one of India’s most important trade hubs, and the ports in and around the region receive shipments from around the world. Further, the industrial region also produces a diversity of goods ranging from electronics, and computer hardware to handicrafts and fabrics, etc. With rising e-commerce logistics needs in the area, there is also a high demand for enterprise-grade warehousing and integrated logistics support.

“The Chennai region is one of India’s most important trade centres. Our strategically located warehouse will facilitate easy storage and transportation of goods from and to the rest of India due to the excellent logistics connectivity in the area,” said Dr. Ashvini Jakhar, Founder, and CEO Prozo.

The Gurugram-based company oversees supply chains for over 100 enterprises, including leading e-commerce players. The latest addition is the 4th facility for one of the enterprises. Prozo’s extensive fulfilment network has over 34 centres across 12 Indian locations, covering 1.7 million sq. ft. This facility is fully compliant with fire NOC and VDF flooring and has a load-bearing capacity of 5 metric tons.

Prozo’s services include fulfilment centres, D2C freight, Part truckload freight, full truckload freight, in-house built tech stack (OMS, WMS, TMS, planning & analytics tool, control tower), and retail as a service. The company operates in more than 10 categories. It serves several large enterprises such as Reliance JioMart, Urban Ladder, Hyundai, Tata Consumer Services, McGraw Hill, Hisense, Marico, TMRW (an Aditya Birla Unit), HIL, and more.

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Mental health start-up Evolve raises Rs2.5 crore in a funding round

IAN investor Niraj Saran led the funding round on behalf of Indian Angel Network and will join the company...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In