Prozo launches cold storage facility in Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: Supply chain company Prozo has launched its second enterprise-grade cold storage facility at Krishnapatnam, Tamil Nadu, said the company in a press release on Tuesday. The facility will enhance Prozo’s offerings and cater to the rising demand for cold storage of seafood products.

Located near major seafood hubs in the East Coast region of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the facility spans over 30,000 sq. ft. with a height of 39.8 ft. and is compliant with all safety and security norms. Designed for seafood, the facility maintains temperatures at minus 20 degrees celsius. It has 10 chambers, each with a storage capability of 280 pallets in G+4 heavy-duty racking.

“There’s a need for advanced cold storage facilities in India. The Krishnapatnam facility aims to support seafood producers and exporters/ distributors by preventing wastage and offering reliable storage and logistics solutions,” said Ashvini Jakhar, chief executive officer of Prozo.

Prozo’s first cold storage facility is located at Vishakhapatnam.

Prozo Distribution Pvt Ltd was founded in 2014 by Jakhar. The full-stack supply chain company supports brands across B2B (business to business), D2C (direct to consumer), and B2C (business to consumer) segments by offering them enterprise-grade supply chain capabilities on a pay-per-use model. Its services encompass warehousing and fulfillment, logistics, e-commerce reseller services, and tech stack.

The company oversees supply chains for over 100 enterprises, including e-commerce players such as Reliance JioMart, Urban Ladder, Hyundai Electronics, Daikin, Tata Consumer, Marico, Jubilant Foods, McGraw Hill, Snapdeal, WH Smith, TMRW (an Aditya Birla Unit) and LEAP.

The fulfillment network spans 30 centers across 12 Indian locations, covering 1.5 million sq. ft.