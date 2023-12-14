Vanity Wagon, TTK Prestige & Something’s Brewing among those honoured with IMAGES Most Admired E-commerce Company of the Year Awards 2023

Other companies honoured at IMAGES Most Admired E-commerce Company of the Year Awards 2023 include True Elements, Wild Bean Café, Aero Armour, Snitch, Lacoste India, Moomaya, Apollo Pharmacy, Cloud Tailor, Uber, Tata Fleet Edge, Lulu Hypermarket, Lenskart, NYKD By Nykaa and IndiaMart

New Delhi: The Most Admired E-commerce Company of the Year in Beauty & Wellness was awarded to Vanity Wagon at the IMAGES Most Admired E-commerce Company of the Year Awards 2023. The awards honoured outstanding achievers across various categories, recognizing their exemplary contributions to the e-commerce landscape.

In the Food category, three exceptional awardees stood out – Something’s Brewing: Recognized for excellence in Beverages; True Elements: Acknowledged for their contributions to Food and Wild Bean Cafe: Awarded for excellence in QSR (Quick Service Restaurants).

In the Fashion & Lifestyle-Menswear category, a tie was announced, with both Aero Armour and Snitch receiving accolades for their outstanding contributions.

Lacoste India emerged victorious as the IMAGES Most Admired E-commerce Company of the Year in Fashion & Lifestyle-Omnichannel. For Fashion & Lifestyle-Womenswear, the coveted award went to Moomaya.

In the Home Improvement category, TTK Prestige took home the award for their remarkable contributions.

Apollo Pharmacy secured the award for the Most Admired E-commerce Company of the Year in Healthcare. Cloud Tailor was recognized and awarded as the Most Admired E-commerce Company of the Year in the Speciality category.

The award for the Most Admired E-commerce Company of the Year in Mobility was claimed by the industry giant Uber, acknowledging their transformative impact on mobility services. In the Mobility Services category, Tata Fleet Edge was honoured for their innovative contributions to fleet management.

Lulu Hypermarket was named the Most Admired E-commerce Company of the Year in Food & Grocery.

In the Omni-Channel Capability category, two deserving awardees were acknowledged – Lenskart: Awarded for their exemplary Omni-Channel Capability and Something’s Brewing: Recognized as an emerging brand in Omni-Channel Retail.

NYKD By Nykaa received the award in the Marketing & Promotions category. Continuing their streak, NYKD By Nykaa was recognized for their Customer and Delivery Experience, earning them another award.

IndiaMART emerged as the winner in the eCommerce Marketplace and Brand Partnership category.