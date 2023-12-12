Victoria’s Secret to open in Hyderabad

After its recent Victoria’s Secret store at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, the Apparel Group India is set to open the brand’s store at Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Apparel Group India is set to open a Victoria’s Secret store at the Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad on 16 December 2023, the company announced in a release on Tuesday.

This will be the brand’s second store in South India, after the one at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru that it opened recently. Read more about it here.

The Group has curated a selection of Victoria’s Secret products to suit the tastes of consumers in South India, the company said. This includes specific cuts, colours, and designs that resonate with local customers.

The stores feature design and ambiance mirroring the brand’s global reputation. Both stores promise a personalized and culturally attuned shopping experience for their consumers.

Both stores carry the full range of Victoria’s Secret beauty products and accessories, featuring the newly launched Bare Rose collection and limited-edition holiday offerings like Bombshell Magic.

“At Apparel Group, we are not merely expanding our footprint; we are opening gateways for global brands to seamlessly integrate into the fabric of India. We wanted to bring the iconic Victoria’s Secret brand closer to our customers in South India, said Tushar Ved, President of Apparel Group India.

By penetrating local markets, the company aims to enrich the retail experience for a broad spectrum of consumers.

Apparel Group is a Dubai-based global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate. It has more than 2025 retail stores, over 80 brands (across platforms) and employs over 20,000 people.

Apparel Group has a strong presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. It plans to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, the release added.

Headed by Sima Ganwani Ved, its founder and Chairwoman, the Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyle such as Victoria’s Secret, Victoria’s Secret PINK, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Inglot, Call It Spring, Anne Klein, Herschel Supply Co., R&B, Beverley Hills Polo Club, La Vie En Rose, and Daiso Japan.