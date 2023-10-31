Google News
Apparel Group India launches 7 stores in a day at Phoenix Mall of Asia

The newly launched 7 brands include Bath & Body Works, Aldo, Aldo Accessories,Charles & Keith, La Vie En Rose, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Tim Hortons

Bengaluru: Fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group India has launched 7 brand stores in a single day at the newly opened Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, Bengaluru, the company wrote on social media.

“We are elated to announce the opening of 7 iconic brand stores in a single day at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru. From fashion and footwear to bath and lingerie, and of course coffee,” said Apparel Brand India in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The 7 brands include personal care and fragrance brand Bath & Body Works, footwear and bag brand Aldo, its accessory wing Aldo Accessories, lifestyle brand Charles & Keith, lingerie brand La Vie En Rose, fashion and fragrances brand Beverly Hills Polo Club and coffeehouse chain Tim Hortons.

Lately, Apparel Group has been aggressively expanding in India its brands including affordable fashion R&B, Victorias Secret, Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons and cosmetics label Inglot among various other brands.

UAE-based Apparel Group operates over 2025 retail stores and markets more than 80 brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000 multicultural staff as per a previous press release.

The company has its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and expanded gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt with plans to enter Hungary and Philippines soon.

