Tim Hortons launches 3rd store in Bengaluru

The new outlet of Tim Hortons is located at the recently opened Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbel, North Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Canadian coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons has launched its 3rd store in Bengaluru following its debut in the city with two stores in September 2023. The new outlet is located at the recently opened Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, North Bengaluru.

The store also has a space in the ‘Oasis’, a themed food and beverage section in the mall, which hosts open-concept restaurants and upscale cafes including Starbucks, Fyole, Coco Café, Perch, Chaayos, Third Wave Coffee, and Haagen Dazs.

Tim Hortons ventured into South India a year after its entry into the Indian market. It opened its first outlet at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on 16 September and that was followed by the launch of its second outlet which is located at 8th block, Koramangala.

The company recently opened its first outlet in Pune at Balewadi High Street on 13 October.

Tim Hortons made its Indian debut in August 2022 by opening two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR). The brand entered India through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, a joint venture entity jointly owned by the retail conglomerate Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment manager.

Currently, the coffee retailer operates over 24 stores across the country in cities including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda and Mumbai and has generated over 500 direct employment according to a previous press release. Two days ago, it marked its presence in 300 locations across GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries and India.

Tim Hortons is a multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain, based in Toronto. The company was founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade. Globally, Tim Hortons is operated by Restaurant Brands International Inc. with over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries.