Beauty brand Tira opens stores in Pune, Bengaluru

The two new stores from Tira will be the seventh and eighth stores of the beauty brand

New Delhi: Reliance Retail’s omnichannel beauty platform Tira has opened two new stores in Pune and Bengaluru, stated a social media post by Nirant Khedkar who works as a consultant with Tira.

The two new stores opened will be the seventh and eighth stores from the beauty brand and are located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, Bengaluru and Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nirant Khedkar is the Executive Director, The Othr Lab and Consulting As Head of Operations at Tira.

“We’re thrilled to announce the grand opening of our 8th store, located at the Upper Ground Floor of the Mall of the Millennium, Wakad, Pune,” said Khedkar.

“Our 7th store doors are officially open at the Phoenix Mall of Asia, ready to dazzle customers with the ultimate beauty experience,” added Khedkar.

Tira’s offline stores go beyond retail, offering personalised beauty services and the latest tech tools. Customers can enjoy makeup consultations, virtual try-ons, and tutorials for Tira’s signature looks.

The brand’s mobile app provides beauty content and tips. The stores feature an array of international and homegrown beauty brands, covering makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances, and bathing essentials for a comprehensive beauty experience.

Launched in February 2023 as an e-commerce platform under Reliance Group’s retail division, Reliance Retail Ltd., Tira unveiled its first flagship store at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

In August, Tira opened its second retail outlet in Mumbai at Infiniti Mall, Malad and now taking the total count to 8 at present.