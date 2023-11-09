Reliance Retail’s beauty brand Tira enters Chennai

The new Tira store is located at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Nagendra Nagar, Chennai

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira has launched its first store in Chennai at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Nagendra Nagar, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The new store features various technological innovations such as fragrance finder which leverages personal preferences to recommend scents, smart mirrors and tools equipped with augmented reality capabilities and a vending machine that dispenses beauty treats and samples for every customer.

Consumers can also access specially curated ‘Tira Signature Looks’ and the brand’s skilled beauty advisors.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) retail division, Reliance Retail, introduced Tira as an e-commerce platform in February 2023, and subsequently, in April, unveiled its flagship store located at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

In August, Tira opened its second retail outlet in Mumbai located at Infiniti Mall, Malad and its third store in October located at Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad.

The Tira app has surpassed over five million downloads and its extensive reach covers 98% of pin codes across India, with swift deliveries reaching customers in over 100 cities.

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under RIL. The company operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,650 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.