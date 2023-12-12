Fashion brand Mango Man opens store in Gujarat

Mango the parent brand of Mango Man has over 2560 stores across the world

New Delhi: European fashion brand Mango Man has announced a new store at the Inorbit Mall in Vadodara, Gujarat, according to a social media post by a mall official.

“Let your stylish side shine with Mango, Drive in the trendy and exquisite clothing collection by Mango at your favourite destination. Congratulations team Mango and Welcome to the Inorbit Vadodara family,” said Jerry Rajesh, Center Head – Inorbit Mall in a LinkedIn post.

With over 2,560 stores across the world, Mango has over 14,000 employees with a 36% sale coming through the online channel. The brand also has more than 1,000 factories across the world with stores spread across the regions of America (317), Europe (1,839), Asia (414) and Africa (45).

The brand is also on a journey to use 100% sustainable cotton by 2025, recycled polyester by 2025 and 100 cellulose fibres of controlled origin by 2030.