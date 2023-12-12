Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Fashion brand Mango Man opens store in Gujarat

Mannu Mathew
By Mannu Mathew
23
0
Image Credit: LinkedIn
Must Read
Mannu Mathew
Mannu Mathew
With over four years of experience, Mannu Mathew specializes in business journalism with a focus on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and E-commerce brands. He is working as the Assistant Editor for India Retailing and Images Retail Magazine.

Mango the parent brand of Mango Man has over 2560 stores across the world

New Delhi: European fashion brand Mango Man has announced a new store at the Inorbit Mall in Vadodara, Gujarat, according to a social media post by a mall official.

“Let your stylish side shine with Mango, Drive in the trendy and exquisite clothing collection by Mango at your favourite destination. Congratulations team Mango and Welcome to the Inorbit Vadodara family,” said Jerry Rajesh, Center Head – Inorbit Mall in a LinkedIn post.

With over 2,560 stores across the world, Mango has over 14,000 employees with a 36% sale coming through the online channel. The brand also has more than 1,000 factories across the world with stores spread across the regions of America (317), Europe (1,839), Asia (414) and Africa (45).

The brand is also on a journey to use 100% sustainable cotton by 2025, recycled polyester by 2025 and 100 cellulose fibres of controlled origin by 2030.

Latest News
D2C BuzzIndiaretailing Bureau -

Internet Commerce Summit 2023: Charting a Transformative Path for E-Commerce in India

Internet Commerce Summit 2023 held in Bengaluru set the stage for the digital commerce industry to come together and...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In