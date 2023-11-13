Mango launches its largest flagship store in India

The new store is located at Krishna Curve Linking Road, Juhu Garden, Santacruz West, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Spanish fashion and lifestyle brand Mango has unveiled its largest flagship store in India in Mumbai, an official wrote on social media. The new store is spread across 10,000 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at the newly-opened mall Krishna Curve on Linking Road, Juhu Garden, in Santacruz West, Mumbai.

“We are pleased to announce the inauguration of India’s biggest flagship store of Mango at Krishna Curve Linking Road Santacruz, Mumbai,” said Sandeep Agrawal, director of Krishna United Group which operates the shopping hub named Krishna Curve, in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Apart from Mango the nine-story building also houses brands including Marks & Spencer, Nature’s Basket, Fitness First, Home to Life and Crossword.

The new Mango flagship store offers clothing, footwear and accessories catering to women, men, teens and kids.

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Myntra is the master franchisee of the Spanish brand in India. Myntra in turn sub-franchises Mango stores to other operators in India. It also sells Mango’s collection through Mango’s website and Myntra’s online marketplace.

IndiaRetailing has approached Myntra for a comment on the new store and will update once the company responds.

In March 2023, Mango opened its first flagship store in India in Bengaluru, located at Indiranagar and spread across an area of 5,500 sq. ft. of real estate.

Mango joined hands with the e-marketplace to accelerate its online business in India in 2014. In 2017 Myntra acquired the India distribution rights from two previous operators: New Delhi-based DLF Brands and Mumbai-based Major Brands – currently known as Apparel Group – a franchisee operator of various international labels including Aldo, Bath & BodyWorks, Victoria’s Secret, Charles & Keith, Tim Hortons among others.

Mango has tripled its presence in the country in the past two years with 80 offline stores including shop-in-shops at the end of 2022, compared to the 28 stores the company had at the end of 2020.

The company launched its kids’ line in India in 2022 and its menswear line in January 2023 with the opening of the first Mango store for menswear in New Delhi.

“This year, we will continue accelerating our expansion in India by opening more than 35 new stores, bringing the total store network to more than 110 points of sale by the end of the year,” the retailer said in a press release five months ago.

Mango is a Spanish clothing design and manufacturing company, founded in Barcelona, Spain, by brothers Isak Andic and Nahman Andic in the year 1984.