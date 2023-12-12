Google News
Fitness service platform Cult.fit partners with Unicommerce

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Representative Image | Image Credit: Pixabay
Cult.fit will use Unicommerce’s service to streamline the supply chain operations for smart fitness products

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based fitness service and product platform Cult.fit has partnered with e-commerce enabling platform Unicommerce, a release by Unicommerce stated on Tuesday.

According to the release, Cult.fit will use Unicommerce’s service to streamline the supply chain operations for smart fitness products.

The brand will also manage its orders and warehouse operations through the Unicommerce platform, accelerating order processing and elevating the post-purchase experience for its end consumers, the release added.

Unicommerce will also help Cult.fit manage 50,000+ monthly orders from 25+ warehouses.

“We are delighted to partner with Cult.fit platform and deploy an effective supply chain system that helps automate supply chain processes and enhances capabilities to handle their rising orders,” said Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce.

Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cult.fit offers a wide range of sportswear, gym accessories and health products. According to the company website, it makes group workouts fun, daily food healthy & tasty, mental fitness easy with yoga & meditation, and medical & lifestyle care.

