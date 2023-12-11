Toys“R”Us opens its largest high street store in India

The new Toys“R”Us store is located at Linking Road area and is spread across 12,000 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: Retail tech company Ace Turtle has launched the new Toys“R”Us flagship store in Mumbai, located at Linking Road area, the company said in a press release on Monday. Spread across an expansive five-storeyed building, the 12,000 sq. ft. store is the largest high street Toys“R”Us store in India.

“We are thrilled to open this store with our partner Ace Turtle as we continue to expand the Toys“R”Us brand through new concepts and new locations across India,” said Stanley Silverstein, chief commercial officer, WHP Global, the parent company of Toys“R”Us.

“India, the fastest-growing large economy with the world’s largest population of 0–14-year-olds is a significant part of our global expansion plans. We believe this flagship store fully captures the perfect mix of retail and entertainment making it a highly sought after destination for families year-round,” he added.

The store offers a collection of international brands such as Lego, Hasbro, Mattel, alongside Indian brands like Playshifu, Funskool and Winmagic.

“We are excited to introduce the globally renowned Toys“R”Us experience for kids with the launch of our new flagship store in Mumbai. We look forward to expanding our reach by opening several more stores across the country. The expansion of Toys“R”Us will contribute to the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative by accelerating toy manufacturing in the country,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle.

Toys”R”Us made its foray into Indian market in 2017 through Tablez India, a division of Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group International, for an exclusive master franchise agreement. It launched the global toy brand in India in October 2017 with plans to open 200-plus stores, but only managed to open 14 stores which wound up within three years of operations.

Bengaluru-based Ace Turtle entered into a joint venture with the Flipkart Group’s Wholesale Entity in India to acquire the license of Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us in India through a strategic arrangement with WHP Global. Earlier this year, the tech company unveiled the first Toys“R”Us store in India in Hyderabad.

Founded in 2013, Ace Turtle is an omnichannel enablement platform that enables retail brands to sell online. In addition to its Saas platform offering, the company is also the exclusive licensee of global retail brands such as Lee, Wrangler, Toys“R”Us, and Babies“R”Us for India and other South Asian markets.

The American toy, clothing and baby product retailer Toys”R”Us was established in 1957. The brand generates more than $2 billion in global retail sales annually through over 1,400 stores and e-commerce businesses in 31 countries.