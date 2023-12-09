Dapper and suave – Snitch

Founded in 2018 as a B2B brand, Snitch scaled its revenue to over Rs17 crore in the first year by selling to more than 200 retail stores across India

Bengaluru: As an entrepreneur in the clothing category, every step that Siddharth R Dungarwal has taken so far has been towards styling men outstandingly. His menswear brand ‘Snitch’ provides men with a wide range of everyday fashion staples, including business wear, party wear and leisurewear. Dungarwal’s end goal is to turn Snitch into a complete men’s wardrobe solution with a distinct clothing and accessories range.

Foray into business

Siddharth R Dungarwal first became an entrepreneur in 2012 by starting a small outlet catering to retailers in the Indian clothing industry. “I was just 17 then, and mine was a 400 sq. ft. retail store creating products for brands such as Mudra, Arvind, etc. I scaled that business from Rs0 to over Rs70 crore annually,” shares Dungarwal.

Coming to Snitch, Dungarwal started it in 2018 as a B2B brand. Incepted with a vision to cater to the then-overlooked category of menswear, Snitch is working to bring more to the table when it comes to menswear fashion pieces. “As I always say, in the age of Tinder and Instagram, everybody wishes to look fashionable and men are generally left behind. Snitch came into existence with an idea to cater to such fashion and styling needs, specifically of men,” says Dungarwal. He scaled the brand’s revenue to over Rs17 crore in the first year itself, by selling to more than 200 retail stores across India.

However, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit India in 2020, Snitch had to shut down its retail operations. Thereafter, Dungarwal moved the business online. He turned Snitch into a D2C brand and launched its website with just 30-35 products.

Today, Snitch is a fast fashion brand offering over 2,000 styles and designs. “We launch five-six new styles on our website every day and 200-300 pieces per style, making fashion easily accessible to our customers,” adds Dungarwal. From doing five orders a day to more than 1,800 orders daily, the brand has seen its revenue grow to Rs70 crore in just 20 months.

On the growth path

Snitch closed the last fiscal year at Rs44 crore and is eyeing net revenue of Rs 80-90 crore in FY 2023. “Primarily, our brand is driving 60% of sales via its website, 33% from mobile apps, and the remaining through e-marketplaces,” shares Dungarwal. To address the growing demand of its valuable customers, the brand recently moved from its manually-operated 4,000 sq. ft. warehouse into an end-to-end technology-enabled 30,000 sq. ft. warehouse with the capacity to ship 5,000-8,000 orders per day.

Dungarwal is happy about the success he has seen so far. “What has kept me firmly on the growth path is my zeal to take risks and adapt to the changing business environment. I am always eager for more and this has kept me going. Also, I am lucky to have the best team by my side,” conveys Dungarwal.

Excitement for the future

Dungarwal is of the view that the pandemic has opened up a completely new arena in the menswear market. “Men are buying menswear like never before. Every man wants to go out and be expressive in his style. This demand is set to rise in the upcoming years and being a brand that produces new fashion every day, this perfectly aligns with Snitch,” says Dungarwal.

Indeed, Snitch, as a ‘21st-century fashion station’ that brings world-class ongoing styles and trends to the table, has evolved into the favourite fashion destination for millennial men. “We disrupted the category by being the first Indian brand to launch co-ords [two-piece outfits in matching colours, prints or fabrics] and thereby giving a new dimension to menswear fashion,” shares Dungarwal.

The brand also keeps the exotic fashion choices of today’s men in mind, with a wide range of everyday fashion staples, formalwear, party wear, leisurewear and more in quirky and experimental patterns.

By the end of 2022, Dungarwal plans to unveil six-eight retail stores of Snitch across Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra with a proposed area of 500-800 sq. ft. each. “Furthermore, we are looking to expand our product lines and truly become a men’s complete wardrobe solution. We will soon tap into categories such as athleisure and accessories,” explains Dungarwal. The goal is also to cross a turnover of Rs350-400 crore in the next three-four years.

First appeared in The India D2C Yearbook 2022