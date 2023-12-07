KFC launches 1000th store, plans to create 1 lakh jobs across India

The KFC 1000th store is operated and managed by an all-women team and marks the brand’s first restaurant in India with 100% table service

New Delhi: Fast food restaurant chain KFC has opened its 1000th store in India, a press release by the company stated on Thursday.

The outlet, located at DLF Cyber Hub in Gurugram, is operated and managed by an all-women team. It is the brand’s first restaurant in India with 100% table service.

With its first store in India in 1995, KFC has been deeply embedded in the country and has evolved dynamically with the changing consumer landscape.

KFC currently has 20+ all-digital Smart Restaurants. KFC Kshamata, the brand’s flagship diversity and Inclusivity program is focused on bridging the gender and ability gap by increasing its women workforce by 2X and doubling the number of Special KFCs (restaurants operated by speech & hearing-impaired employees) it operates, the release added.

Over the past decade, KFC has grown to 42 Special KFCs and a team of 220+ speech and hearing-impaired employees. To mark the opening of the 1000th restaurant, KFC has pledged to support 1000 underprivileged families across India with food rations.

“We are especially proud of our restaurant teams, including the specially-abled teams, who have played a pivotal part in our journey. We are grateful to the country’s people for their love and look forward to the next chapter of continued growth for and with India,” Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India & Partner Countries.

KFC’s franchise partners Devyani International Limited and Sapphire Foods India Limited (SFIL) have integrally fuelled the brand’s growth. In the next phase of the India journey, KFC is optimistic about further creating over 1 lakh jobs across the country.

KFC has also launched 20+ sustainable restaurants in the country that positively impact efficiency, usage of responsible materials and waste diversion.

The brand has also begun the switch from plastic to recyclable, compostable or biodegradable packaging that is sourced from 100% sustainable FSC-certified sources. Today, the brand is present in 240+ towns and cities, with 20+ new geographies entered in 2023.