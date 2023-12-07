Google News
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Fashion-tech startup Newme enters Mumbai

The latest Newme store is located on the second floor of Infiniti Mall, Malad and is spread over 3,600 sq. ft. of carpet area

Bengaluru: GenZ-focused fashion-tech startup Newme has entered Mumbai with its first flagship store, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. Located on the second floor of Infiniti Mall, Malad, the store is spread over 3,600 sq. ft. of carpet area.

“We are thrilled to launch our first flagship store in Mumbai, the fashion capital of India. Mumbai, being the epicenter of the entertainment industry in India, acts as the trendsetter when it comes to fashion, and hence we chose Mumbai as our second city for offline presence,” said Sumit Jasoria, co-founder of Newme.

“As we continue to grow, we are excited about the journey ahead, expanding our retail presence to over 12-15 stores across India in the next year and connecting with even more fashion-forward individuals across the country,” he added.

The brand launches over 500 designs every week and uses technology to optimize its supply chain.

Recently, the company saw 10 times growth in a single-day Black Friday sale.  During the day, customers lined up outside its stores in Bengaluru, waiting to access the collections at discounted prices, claims the brand. 

Founded in 2022 by Jasoria, Vinod Naik, Shivam Tripathi, and Himanshu Chaudhary, Newme currently targets more than 500 million Gen Z customers in India and Southeast Asia.

