Personal Care Brand Mamaearth turns 7

Over the past seven years, the brand has significantly expanded its product portfolio and presence across the country and channels

New Delhi: Personal care brand Mamaearth by Honasa Consumer Ltd. announced completing seven successful years in the business. Being purpose-driven has helped it gain a loyal customer base over the years, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Over the past seven years, the brand has significantly expanded its product portfolio and presence across the country and channels.

“As I reflect over the years gone by, I am filled with joy and gratitude to our consumers, team and partners who have made every year better than the passing year. We sincerely hope the bond with grows stronger in the coming years, and we will create a better world for us and our future generations,” Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said speaking about the brand’s journey.

The brand reached at least one major milestone every year, since inception. Here’s a recap…

2016: Started the journey with toxin-free solutions for babies

2017: Expanded into personal care

2018: Joined hands with Shilpa Shetty Kundra as an investor and brand ambassador

2019: Launched its popular onion range

2020: Launched the Plant Goodness Initiative; crossed Rs 100 crore turnover

2021: 1M influencers on Instagram

2022: Launched toxin-free makeup up range

2023: Went public