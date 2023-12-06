Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessSpotlight

Personal Care Brand Mamaearth turns 7

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
15
0
The Mamaearth product range
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Over the past seven years, the brand has significantly expanded its product portfolio and presence across the country and channels

New Delhi: Personal care brand Mamaearth by Honasa Consumer Ltd. announced completing seven successful years in the business. Being purpose-driven has helped it gain a loyal customer base over the years, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Over the past seven years, the brand has significantly expanded its product portfolio and presence across the country and channels.

“As I reflect over the years gone by, I am filled with joy and gratitude to our consumers, team and partners who have made every year better than the passing year. We sincerely hope the bond with grows stronger in the coming years, and we will create a better world for us and our future generations,” Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said speaking about the brand’s journey.

The brand reached at least one major milestone every year, since inception.  Here’s a recap…

2016: Started the journey with toxin-free solutions for babies

2017: Expanded into personal care

2018: Joined hands with Shilpa Shetty Kundra as an investor and brand ambassador

2019: Launched its popular onion range

2020: Launched the Plant Goodness Initiative; crossed Rs 100 crore turnover

2021: 1M influencers on Instagram

2022: Launched toxin-free makeup up range

2023: Went public

 

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

DLF Avenue launches Fashion Avenue, a pop-up platform for D2C brands

Fashion Avenue brings to the mall D2C brands that were only available online till now New Delhi: Shopping Centre, DLF...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In