DLF Avenue launches Fashion Avenue, a pop-up platform for D2C brands

Fashion Avenue brings to the mall D2C brands that were only available online till now

New Delhi: Shopping Centre, DLF Avenue has launched Fashion Avenue, a pop-up hub for lifestyle D2C brands, the company announced on Wednesday.

Located on the mall’s first level, Fashion Avenue brings a curated assortment of e-retailers and homegrown designers that were previously only available online.

These include Amama, Blissclub, Chidiyaa, Dusk Attire, Linen Bloom, Fable Street Pink Fort, Suta, and TruBrowns.

“Fashion Avenue is a new concept store which houses the best of Instagram brands,” said Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director, DLF Malls Retail adding that it is a platform that bridges the gap between online and offline shopping.

With this, DLF Avenue seeks to offer a shift from a traditional mall experience. Located in Saket, New Delhi, the mall hosts brands like Uniqlo, Marks & Spencer, Under Armour, Guess, Mango Man, Nykaa Luxe, Nicobar, Swatch Watches and more.