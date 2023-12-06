Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsShopping Centres

DLF Avenue launches Fashion Avenue, a pop-up platform for D2C brands

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
25
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Fashion Avenue brings to the mall D2C brands that were only available online till now

New Delhi: Shopping Centre, DLF Avenue has launched Fashion Avenue, a pop-up hub for lifestyle D2C brands, the company announced on Wednesday.

Located on the mall’s first level, Fashion Avenue brings a curated assortment of e-retailers and homegrown designers that were previously only available online.

These include Amama, Blissclub, Chidiyaa, Dusk Attire, Linen Bloom, Fable Street Pink Fort, Suta, and TruBrowns.

“Fashion Avenue is a new concept store which houses the best of Instagram brands,” said Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director, DLF Malls Retail adding that it is a platform that bridges the gap between online and offline shopping.

With this, DLF Avenue seeks to offer a shift from a traditional mall experience. Located in Saket, New Delhi, the mall hosts brands like Uniqlo, Marks & Spencer, Under Armour, Guess, Mango Man, Nykaa Luxe, Nicobar, Swatch Watches and more.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

Personal Care Brand Mamaearth turns 7

Over the past seven years, the brand has significantly expanded its product portfolio and presence across the country and...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In